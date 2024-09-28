Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £14,523.60 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Emilie McCarthy purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,523.60 ($19,447.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm has a market cap of £357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 524 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($13.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 770.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 835.34.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

