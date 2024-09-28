Insider Buying: NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Acquires A$113,991.48 in Stock

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Free Report) insider Tynan Young bought 316,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$113,991.48 ($78,076.36).
NTAW Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37.
About NTAW
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTAW
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NTAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTAW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.