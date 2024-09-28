Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 246,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

