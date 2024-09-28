Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $31,602.15 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHPT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
