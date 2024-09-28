Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $31,602.15 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.