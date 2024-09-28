Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $16,410,501.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRWD opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average is $311.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

