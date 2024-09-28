Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,325,119.66 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.36, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.