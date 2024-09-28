Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,325,119.66 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.36, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.