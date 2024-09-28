Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.35.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.