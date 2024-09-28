Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,864,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IBEX stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

