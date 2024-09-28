Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 3,175 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $166.38 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

