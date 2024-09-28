Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Sells $464,000.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 137,094 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 661,769 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

