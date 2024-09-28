Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $205,500.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,275,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $168,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $159,180.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $113.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

