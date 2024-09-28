Insider Selling: Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$52,260.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00.

Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, Riva Jean Richard sold 300 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

TSE:PBL opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$730.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$17.95 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

