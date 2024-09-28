Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.60 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.06.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
