Insider Selling: VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$274,350.00.

Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00.

VerticalScope Price Performance

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.22 million, a P/E ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 0.01. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

