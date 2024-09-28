Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of 5-6%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $619.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.37.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

