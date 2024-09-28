Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of 5-6%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.
Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $619.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.81.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.37.
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
