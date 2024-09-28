Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Up 177.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

