Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.
Several research firms recently commented on IREN. Macquarie increased their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Iris Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Iris Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
