Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. Macquarie increased their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Iris Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

