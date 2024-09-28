iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

