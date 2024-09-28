iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.