Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 119,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,462. The firm has a market cap of $372.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

