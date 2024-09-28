Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

