Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,720 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.