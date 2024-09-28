Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JBBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,720 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
