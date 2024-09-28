Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of JAPAY opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.00. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

