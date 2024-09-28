John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

