John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.86.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.