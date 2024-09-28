JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley Financial restated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

AA opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $296,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,610,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

