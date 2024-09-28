Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 158.8% in September

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of JUGRF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 104,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,245. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

