K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.84. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.68. The firm has a market cap of C$364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.03 and a 1 year high of C$37.74.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3198942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

