Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.23 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBDC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

