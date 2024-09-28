Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.97.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.69, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,223 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,523. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

