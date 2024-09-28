Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 5,990 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 5,990 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $21,623.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,196.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.9 %

GETY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Getty Images by 136.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.