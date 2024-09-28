Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $8.15 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 14,053.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 472,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

