Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after buying an additional 1,166,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after buying an additional 137,340 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after buying an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.