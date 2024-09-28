Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.