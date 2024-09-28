Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,014 shares of company stock worth $267,136. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 260.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 217.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 149,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

