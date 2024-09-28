Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.95.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,257,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.