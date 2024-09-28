Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.95.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
