Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $25.78 on Monday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

