Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.07.
LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
LI opened at $25.78 on Monday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
