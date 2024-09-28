Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

LSPD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

