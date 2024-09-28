London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £2,706,029.34 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £128.09 ($171.52), for a total value of £2,706,029.34 ($3,623,499.38).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Martin Brand bought 19,992 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £126.30 ($169.12) per share, with a total value of £2,524,989.60 ($3,381,078.74).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Martin Brand sold 79,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £126.30 ($169.12), for a total value of £10,103,494.80 ($13,529,050.35).

On Friday, August 30th, Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.50 ($137.25), for a total value of £155,287.50 ($207,937.20).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.15 ($136.78), for a total transaction of £572,040 ($765,988.22).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($133.40), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($623,892.26).

On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($133.70), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($691,516.07).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($133.68), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,741,276.89).

On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($132.91), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,536,616.04).

On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($130.20), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,562,346.01).

On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($128.29), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,770,257.71).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at £102.65 ($137.45) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,936 ($106.27) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($148.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7,438.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £100.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,547.63.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

