Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

