Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

MRNS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

