Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.48 million. Masimo also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.860 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $133.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

