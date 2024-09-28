Maxim Group Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $25.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $364.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

