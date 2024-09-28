McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $302.69 and last traded at $301.77, with a volume of 144840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.22.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $271.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,249 shares of company stock worth $9,865,866 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

