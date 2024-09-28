McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $579.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $623.00 to $579.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $531.00 price target (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $488.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

