Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

