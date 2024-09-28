Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

NASDAQ MU opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 528,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

