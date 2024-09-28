Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

