Mkam Etf (MKAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Mkam Etf Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MKAM opened at $28.96 on Friday. Mkam Etf has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.
Mkam Etf Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mkam Etf
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mkam Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkam Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.