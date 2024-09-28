Mkam Etf (MKAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Mkam Etf Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKAM opened at $28.96 on Friday. Mkam Etf has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Mkam Etf Company Profile

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments.

