monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $271.97 on Monday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $285.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.71, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.