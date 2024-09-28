Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $85.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.42.

Get Sempra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.