Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,503.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 131,585 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 44.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.