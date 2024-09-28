Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $156.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $69,029,000. Natixis increased its stake in Global Payments by 830.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 267.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after buying an additional 493,164 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

